EU rejects US interference while itself violating Georgia's sovereignty, PM says

TBILISI, December 12. /TASS/. The European Union warns the United States against meddling in European affairs, but Brussels has no problem meddling in Georgia’s, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters.

"Today, the current US administration assesses European processes precisely as we did last year. This discomfits European bureaucrats. They have suddenly recalled the principle of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, even though EU bureaucrats violate Georgia's sovereignty daily. This is a clear show of double standards. The US administration correctly evaluates developments within the EU, mirroring what we have been saying for years," Kobakhidze stated.

Previously, US President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Europe. In an interview with the Politico news outlet, he expressed approval of the "current lineup" of European leaders but contended they "are not performing their jobs well." Trump indicated he would subsequently support European politicians he deems higher achievers. In the same interview, he again criticized European immigration policies, which he argued would render many European nations "non-viable states."

Subsequently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the US president must not interfere in the democratic processes of EU member states.