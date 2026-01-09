Iranian police report stabilization following armed unrest

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. The situation in Iran has gradually stabilized following armed riots, according to Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, an official spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s police.

"On-site observations indicate that the situation in various cities across the country is calm," Iran’s state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Montazer al-Mahdi added that civilians had taken to the streets to protest against the rioters and "condemned their actions, which are supported by foreign states.

"On December 29, 2025, merchants began staging protests in central Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. The Fars news agency reported that protesting business owners were urging their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement. On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the unrest. On January 2, armed groups of unknown individuals appeared on the streets, sparking increased armed clashes between rioters and law enforcement officers.