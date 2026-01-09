NATO may bolster presence in the Arctic to avert US-Denmark conflict

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has launched a two-stage diplomatic effort targeting US President Donald Trump in an attempt to prevent a potential US military incursion into Greenland, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the report, NATO ambassadors proposed increasing defense spending in the Arctic, deploying additional military equipment, and stepping up military exercises to show Trump that the region is sufficiently secure. It was noted that during a closed-door meeting in Brussels, NATO ambassadors concluded that a compromise must be sought with Trump’s position on Greenland’s future.

Earlier, Politico reported that amid a hardening of Trump’s rhetoric about the possible establishment of control over Greenland, voices within the European Union are calling for readiness for a direct confrontation with the head of the US administration. The newspaper noted that whereas European governments previously did not grasp the seriousness of Trump’s threats, they now do.