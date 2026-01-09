Iran accuses Israel, US of organizing protests in country

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. Israel and the US are responsible for the large-scale unrest in Iran, the country’s Supreme National Security Council said.

"Although the recent protests began as demonstrations against economic instability, the Zionist enemy (Israel - TASS) has exploited them to destabilize the country. The latest statements by [US President Donald] Trump only confirm the collusion between the two regimes seeking to undermine the Iranian people's lives. The Iranian people have already demonstrated their unity, as they did in the 12-day war [with Israel], when they forced the enemy to admit strategic defeat. Today, with the same unity, we will thwart all their destructive plans," the state broadcaster reported, quoting the statement.

According to it, Iranian law enforcement agencies are neutralizing plans by Israel and the US to cause unrest in the country. "The work of law enforcement agencies in the country is aimed at preventing such threats. Relying on the support of a proud and steadfast people, these agencies will thwart the plans of the Zionist regime and its patron, the US, to destabilize Iran and ensure safe living conditions for citizens. In doing so, the security forces and the judicial system will show no leniency toward subversive elements," the Iranian Supreme National Security Council said.