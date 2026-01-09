Six people killed in riots in Hamadan, western Iran

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. Riots in the city of Hamadan in western Iran on January 8 claimed the lives of six people, Iran’s state broadcaster said.

According to the report, "terrorist militants caused significant damage to private and public property."

On December 29, 2025, merchants began staging protests in central Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. The Fars news agency reported that protesting business owners were urging their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement. On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the unrest. On January 2, Mehr reported that a group of unidentified masked individuals armed with guns appeared on the streets of Ilam province. In recent days, clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies have intensified, mainly in the western provinces.