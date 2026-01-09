Kim Jong Un pledges to continue Russia-North Korea cooperation in his letter to Putin

PYONGYANG, January 9. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a reply letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he pledged to continue cooperation between Russia and the North Korea across various areas, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Our close cooperation will continue in various fields in line with the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the DPRK and the Russian Federation, the strategic interests of the two countries, and the aspirations and will of the two peoples," KCNA quoted the letter.

Kim Jong Un also emphasized the invaluable nature of his relations with the Russian president and pledged eternal support for Putin’s policies. "I will absolutely respect and unconditionally support all the policies you pursue and the decisions you make, and I am ready to always stand together for you and for your Russia. This choice is unchanging and will remain eternal," KCNA reported.