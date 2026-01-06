EU doesn’t recognize legitimacy of Venezuelan interim president — European Commission

BRUSSELS, January 6 /TASS/. The European Union does not recognize the legitimacy of Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez, just as it did not recognize the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro, but will maintain "targeted engagement" with the republic's authorities, the European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said at a briefing in Brussels.

"Delcy Rodriguez has just been sworn as interim president of Venezuela. <…> The authorities in Venezuela derived their mandate from an electoral process that failed to respect the will of the people for democratic change," she said.

"Even though we have not recognized the legitimacy of President Maduro and the same for Delcy Rodriguez as such, we will maintain targeted engagement throughout the Venezuelan authorities to safeguard our own interests," Hipper added.