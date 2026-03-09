NATO air defense intercepts ballistic missile launched from Iran — Turkish top brass

ANKARA, March 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s Defense Ministry has reported the interception of a new ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace.

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Some debris from the munition fell onto vacant land in Gaziantep. There have been no casualties or injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey "places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability," the ministry stressed. "However, we once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace," the statement said.