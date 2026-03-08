Qatar’s airspace closed until morning — dispatchers

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Qatar’s airspace, which had earlier been partially reopened for seven hours, has once again been closed until the morning, a source in the dispatch service of the Doha flight information region, which is responsible for air traffic over the country, told TASS.

"The country’s airspace is closed until 03:59 UTC (06:59 a.m. Moscow time) on Monday, March 9," the source said, adding that during this period flights of state and medical aviation are permitted, as well as aviation search and rescue operations subject to prior authorization from the country’s aviation authorities.

Earlier, the country’s airspace had been partially reopened for seven hours, allowing a number of passenger flights to depart from Hamad International Airport in Doha. At the same time, only two corridors were allocated for flights toward the airspace of neighboring Saudi Arabia. Similarly, Qatar’s airspace had also been partially reopened the day before. Transit flights through Qatar’s airspace to third countries were not permitted.