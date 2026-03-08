Explosion near US embassy in Oslo may be linked to Middle East events — police

STOCKHOLM, March 8. /TASS/. An explosion near the US embassy in the Norwegian capital of Oslo may be linked to the current geopolitical situation, Reuters reported citing local police.

"It's to see this in context of the current security situation and that this could be an attack deliberately targeting the US embassy," police Frode told a news conference.

The report also said that security measures will be strengthened in Oslo. In addition, Norwegian police will step up protection of the Iranian diaspora in the country.

Norwegian police earlier reported that the explosion near the US embassy building in Oslo occurred at about 01:00 on Sunday (03:00 Moscow time). As a result of the blast, the entrance area of the embassy’s consular section sustained "minor damage." No injuries were reported in the incident.