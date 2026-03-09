China's Special Envoy to work to reduce tensions around Iran — Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun, will work to reduce tensions around Iran, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. told TASS.

"China will continue to work with all parties, including parties to the conflict, to maintain communication, further engage with other parties, and build consensus. China will send Zhai Jun, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue, to the Middle East soon to work actively for the de-escalation of the tensions," he said, commenting on the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"Over the past few days, China has intensively reached out to various parties. Foreign Minister Wang Yi had phone calls with his counterparts from Russia, Iran, Oman, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for in-depth exchanges of views on regional situation, and actively worked to promote peace and stop the conflict," the diplomat said.

As Liu Pengyu noted, the UN Security Council had convened an emergency meeting "with the support of China and Russia" in response to the Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chinese foreign minister stated that China intends to send a special envoy for the Middle East to mediate the restoration of peace in the region.