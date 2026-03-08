Trump says Iran’s new supreme leader will not ‘last long’ without US’s approval

NEW YORK, March 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran’s next supreme leader that he will have to get the United States’ approval if he wants "to last long."

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," he told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long."

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with NBC News that it is up to the Iranians to elect their new supreme leader and no one can interfere in this matter.

Ahmad Alamulhuda, a member of the Assembly of Experts that is responsible for the election of the country’s supreme leader, said earlier that the election had taken place and the new leader had been chosen.