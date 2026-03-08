MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Germany’s industrial production is in a state of "free fall" due to the country’s refusal to use Russian energy resources, Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

"German industrial production is in free fall because of not using Russian energy. It will get much much worse quickly," Dmitriev wrote on his page on the social network X.

The head of RDIF made the remark in response to a post by former chief economist of the German precious metals trading company Degussa Goldhandel and honorary professor of economics at the University of Bayreuth Thorsten Polleit, who shared a chart illustrating the current state of German industrial production.

"And it will only get worse from here," Polleit captioned the post in a similar manner.