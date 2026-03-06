Medvedev calls US military bases in Persian Gulf countries ‘threat, not protection’

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. US military bases located in the Persian Gulf countries are a threat to them, not protection, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

"The Gulf Arab countries let American bases onto their territory. Naively, they expected protection from them. Like hell! The US just uses them, while protecting only one country. Think long and hard about whether you really need US bases - they’re not protection, they’re a threat," the security official wrote on his X page in English.