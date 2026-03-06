LUGANSK, March 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes in February resulted in injuries to twelve emergency service workers, with two fatalities, according to Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, speaking to TASS.

He detailed that in February, ten rescuers were injured while working to restore vital infrastructure, and two others lost their lives. Additionally, six rescuers were struck, with one succumbing to injuries.

Four medics were also victims of Ukrainian attacks, with one fatality. Miroshnik previously reported that in the same month, nearly 470 civilians - including 19 children - were wounded, and over 70 people, including a minor, were killed in Ukrainian air strikes.