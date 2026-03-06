Israel hopes Azerbaijan will join strikes on Iran — broadcaster

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Israel hopes that Azerbaijan will join the operation against Iran, Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported.

According to its sources, Israel thinks that "Azerbaijan will join the coalition attacking Iran."

It provided no further details, saying only that "more countries may probably join the operation against Iran and its interests in the region."

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said earlier in the day that it has prevented a series of terror attacks hatched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army). On March 5, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said that two drones launched, according to Baku, from Iran had fallen down near Nakhichevan Airport, damaging the airport’s building and injuring two people. The ministry stressed that Baku reserves the right to respond.

Meanwhile, the Iranian General Staff refuted reports about the launch of drones toward Azerbaijan and placed responsibility for the incident on Israel. The Iranian news agency Fars said on March 6, citing a senior army officer that if Tehran were really planning an attack on Azerbaijan, it wouldn't use small drones for that purpose, but would have rather "acted in the same way it is doing with the southern neighbors" in the Persian Gulf.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.