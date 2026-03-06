Russia terminates agreement with UN on creation of sustainable development center

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia is terminating its agreement with the UN on the creation and operation of a sustainable energy development center in Moscow, a governmental decree said.

"In accordance with Article 37 of the Federal Law "On International Treaties of the Russian Federation," [we decree] to terminate the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, signed in Paris on September 5, 2008, on the establishment and operation of the Sustainable Energy Development Center in Moscow <…> under the auspices of UNESCO," the document said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry shall notify the UNESCO of the decision taken," the decree noted.