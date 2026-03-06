US Treasury secretary confirms permission to India to buy Russian oil loaded on tankers

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent confirmed reports that his authority had issued a 30-day license to India to buy Russian oil carried by tankers currently at sea.

"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," he wrote on the X social network.

"This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," he continued.

The US official added that the US anticipated that New Delhi will ramp up its purchases of US oil.