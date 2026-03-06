Dmitriev predicts start of era of total energy collapse in EU

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has predicted the beginning of an era of bankruptcy and total energy collapse in Europe following the cut-off of Russian gas supplies lobbied for by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"This is the dawn of a new era - the era of complete energy collapse and bankruptcy of Europe because of the idiotic decisions of Ursula, Kaja, and other Russophobes. By refusing Russian energy, the EU has shot itself in the foot so many times that no feet are left," he wrote on the X social network.

In late January, the EU Council finally approved a ban on imports of Russian LNG from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Meanwhile, the restrictions will start to be imposed earlier. LNG imports under short-term contracts will be banned from April 25, 2026, and short-term pipeline gas supply contracts must be finalized by June 17, 2026.

President Vladimir Putin said on March 4 that Russia, considering the European Union's intention to completely abandon the country's gas, could itself prematurely initiate an exit from the European market and refocus its supplies to more interested buyers.