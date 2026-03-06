Israel reports massive air strikes on Tehran — TV

DOHA, March 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military has announced the start of a "broad wave" of air strikes on Tehran, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, Israeli warplanes are delivering "strikes on infrastructure" in the Iranian capital.

The channel’s correspondent confirmed that explosions and sounds of plane engines are heard in Tehran.

Iran’s Tasnim also confirmed that Israeli and US fighter jets were flying in the Iranian airspace, and explosions occurred in several districts of the capital.