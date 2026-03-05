Russia intends to continue cooperation with Iran on promising projects

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue economic cooperation with Iran, including on promising new projects, Russian Energy Minister and co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran Sergey Tsivilyov told journalists after arriving at the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Moscow to express condolences to the Iranian side.

"We worked very well during the intergovernmental commission meeting (held in Tehran on February 17 — TASS), which took place recently. I spoke there together with Iran’s minister, my colleague and my friend. We discussed the agreements that had been reached. I believe this represents a major breakthrough," he said.

"They (areas of cooperation — TASS) will not be halted despite any challenges. Therefore, we will continue our work together with Iran. We have now (during the comission’s meeting in Iran — TASS) signed a joint agreement within the framework of the intergovernmental commission and established a work schedule across all the areas we agreed upon. We will strive to adhere to this schedule despite all the challenges," he added.