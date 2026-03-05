Israel, US prepare to reduce intensity of strikes on Iran — Kan

TEL AVIV, March 5. /TASS/. The armed forces of Israel and the United States are preparing to reduce the intensity of their strikes on Iran, Israel’s Kan state-run broadcaster reported.

According to its sources, the US and Israeli militaries came to a conclusion "that strikes cannot continue for long at the unprecedentedly high pace."

At the same time, at this stage both Washington and Tel Aviv are satisfied with the results of their military operation against Iran.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key Iranian figures were killed.