Israel hits ballistic missile storage sites in Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported completing a series of strikes on facilities in Tehran linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

"The Israeli Air Force completed an intelligence-based wave of strikes against targets in Tehran. As part of the strikes, the IDF hit the infrastructure of the missile complex. The targets include an underground infrastructure site used by the Iranian regime to store ballistic missiles, and storage sites for missiles intended for use against aircraft," the military press service said in a statement.

The IDF also struck several launch sites of long-range ballistic missiles, the press service noted.