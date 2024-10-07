Ukraine not going to renew gas transit agreement with Russia — Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Kiev will not extend the agreement on Russian gas transit via the territory of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement with Russia after its expiry. We understand acute dependence of certain countries, particularly Slovakia, on this resource. We nevertheless expect gradual diversification of supplies," Shmygal wrote on the Telegram channel after the meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The International Energy Agency earlier highlighted the significant risk for the full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, because the gas transit contract between the two countries expires at the turn of this year. Certain countries of Central and Eastern Europe will be affected to the greatest degree by termination of gas transit.