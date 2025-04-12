MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed more than 425 troops and six armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, spokesman for the group Alexander Savchuk said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 425 troops, six armored combat vehicles, including М113 and VAB armored fighting vehicles, as well as a Humvee armored combat vehicle, three cars, and five pieces of artillery," he said.

Units of Battlegroup Center took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted damage on troops and equipment of two mechanized, one assault brigades, a marine brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Yelizavetovka, Lysovka, Preobrazhenka, Udachnoye, Kotlyarovka, Novosergeyevka, and Bogdanovka, Savchuk added.