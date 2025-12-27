MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that Gulyaipole is the second-largest city in the Zaporozhye Region, so its liberation opens good prospects for an offensive. He was speaking during a visit to one of the command centers of the joint group of forces.

"The capture of the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region by assault units of the 5th Army is a logical result, made possible by the painstaking work of commanders and staffs, and the thorough, comprehensive training of personnel for combat missions. The high pace of the offensive by the units of the Battlegroup East allows us to advance, liberating the Zaporozhye Region," Putin noted.

The Russian leader also noted the effective actions of the Battlegroup Center in eliminating Ukrainian forces near Krasnoarmeysk in the Dimitrov agglomeration. "Control over the cities of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov creates, as I have already said, favorable conditions for building up the offensive and for the complete liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic," Putin emphasized.