Testing of universal tanker for Russian Aerospace Forces to be completed in 2026

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. State testing of a universal filling truck for Russian military aircraft will be finished in 2026, said Vladimir Demirov, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Rocket Fuel and Propellant Department.

"Another pressing task in upgrading the fleet of aviation fuel service equipment is the creation of a universal special liquids tanker on the Ural-43206 chassis. Its prototype is built using a 'five-in-one' design, which will replace three obsolete special liquids tankers designed in the Soviet era. It is planned to complete state tests of the new model in 2026," Demirov wrote in a column for the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, the unique feature of the new technology is that a single chassis combines the functions of a tanker for aviation oils and oil mixtures, alcohol and water-alcohol mixtures, as well as hydraulic fluids. The new universal tanker will make it possible to handle the entire range of aircraft filling tasks with special liquids using just one piece of equipment.