Japan’s Miura, Kihara win Olympic gold in pairs figure skating

MILAN, February 17. /TASS/. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan have won the gold in pairs figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, scoring a total of 231.24 points.

Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava claimed the silver (221.75), and Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin took the bronze (219.09).

Metelkina and Berulava have made history, winning the first-ever Winter Olympic medal for Georgia. Berulava is a native of Moscow; the pair trains under Russian coaches Pavel Slyusarenko and Yegor Zakroyev.