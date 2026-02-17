Driscoll, Grynkewich to take part in Ukraine talks in Geneva, CNN reporter says

NEW YORK, February 17. /TASS/. US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and NATO supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich will take part in talks on settling the conflict in Ukraine in Geneva, CNN journalist Haley Britzky reported, citing sources.

"Secretary Driscoll, as part of the team led by Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff and Mr. [Jared] Kushner, arrived in Geneva today to participate in the trilateral negotiations to end the war in Ukraine," she wrote on social media platform X, citing a US government official. "We remain optimistic and look forward to the conflict’s resolution."

Britzky added that Grynkewich was also in Geneva and would take part in the consultations.