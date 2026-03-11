US Navy refuses requests for military escorts through Strait of Hormuz — agency

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. The US Navy has been refusing requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz despite promises made by Washington officials, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the US Navy says the risk of attacks is too high for now.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright wrote on X earlier that the US Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the post was deleted later. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing that the US had not escorted any tankers in the region.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed but ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides. IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on March 10 that the Strait of Hormuz was closed to all ships associated with the US and Israel.