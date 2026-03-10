S-300 air defense systems assume combat duty in Belarus as part of army inspection

MINSK, March 10. /TASS/. The S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems have assumed combat duty in Belarus as part of an inspection of the country’s armed forces, the BelTA news agency reported.

The unit commander of the 15th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade told the agency that "as part of the snap inspection of the Armed Forces, the 15th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade was issued a combat order. In accordance with it, units from the immediate response forces were brought to the highest degree of combat readiness. We received materiel supplies, loaded them, and departed for the designated area. Upon arrival, we immediately occupied a position and checked the weapons, military and special equipment, which has now assumed combat duty to defend the country's airspace. We are working in coordination with the aviation and the radio-technical troops," said the unit commander.

The S-300 air defense missile systems have assumed combat duty. "This system has proven itself to be very reliable. The equipment is mobile, and its range is sufficient to protect the state border in the airspace," the officer noted. The unit will practice a series of training exercises, including the destruction of aerial targets.

On Monday, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich announced that the country had begun a combat readiness inspection of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

On January 16, a large-scale inspection was initiated under Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s direct orders, with the president personally overseeing the process. On January 26, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the armed forces had begun assessing the combat readiness of various units and formations. The minister clarified that the inspections conducted by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, which started on January 16, are separate from the presidential-led inspections — parallel efforts aimed at ensuring military preparedness.