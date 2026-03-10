Trump denies reports of intel info about Iranian mines in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, March 10. /TASS/. At this point, the United States has no information indicating that Iran is deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, immediately!" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump continued. "If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!".