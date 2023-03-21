Russian population updated using census data — statistics service

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The population of Russia as of January 1, 2023 was 146,447,424 people, according to data taking into account the 2021 national census publicized by the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

On February 1, Rosstat reported preliminary data, according to which 146,424,729 people lived in Russia. Taking into account the 2021 census, 146,447,424 people lived in Russia as of January 1, 2023. Thus, compared to January 1, 2022, the population has decreased by 532,637 people.

According to updated calculations from the statistical service, the urban population of Russia is 109,655,563 people, while the rural population consists of 36,791,861 people. As many as 40,240,256 people live in the Central Federal District, 13,867,347 people live in the Northwestern Federal District and 16,642,052 - in the Southern Federal District.

Another 10,205,730 people live in the North Caucasus Federal District, 28,683,247 in the Volga Federal District, and 12,259,126 - in the Urals Federal District. The population of the Siberian Federal District is 16,645,802 people and the population of the Far Eastern Federal District is 7,903,864.

Since 2022, Rosstat has been publishing data on the population taking into account the national census of 2021. At the same time, official statistics on the population of the four new regions of Russia - the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions - are not yet taken into account, the document explains.

Earlier, preliminary data of the national census indicated that about 147 million people permanently reside in Russia. Rosstat explained then that the figure may be subsequently adjusted in the future, since the data will be subject to further verification. As of October 2010, there were more than 145 million people living in Russia - this figure was recalculated to include the Crimean population.

According to a decree of the Russian government, the national census took place from October 15 to November 14, 2021, digitally. In remote and hard-to-access areas it continued until December 20.