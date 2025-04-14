Cabinet extends suspension of oil, gas statistics publication until April 1, 2026

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s government has suspended publication of oil, gas and condensate statistics until April 1, 2026, according to a cabinet’s decree released on the portal of legal information.

Previously measures on suspension of statistics publication expired on April 1, 2025.

Publication of the information on production of oil, gas and condensate has been officially suspended since March and Q1 2023. However, Russia’s national statistics service Rosstat has continued releasing gas production data in its industrial production report.