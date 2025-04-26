Russian army putting serious pressure on Ukrainian troops new Loknya in Sumy region

LUGANSK, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian army is putting a serious pressure on units of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Loknya in Ukraine’s Sumy region, as well as conducting daily attacks on the enemy near Gornal in the Kursk Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Serious pressure is being put on Ukrainian positions from [the lines] to the northwest of Loknya. Major combat clashes have started to the southeast of Loknya. This is the settlement of Gornal. An active stage of combat activities is underway there now. Our soldiers are attacking Ukrainian positions each day," he said.

Overall Russian troops "have slightly advanced" in this section of the frontline, Marochko added.