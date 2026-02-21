Logging in Russia down 10% annually in 2025 — Segezha Group

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Logging, one of key indicators of the lumber industry, fell 10% year on year in Russia in 2025 to 176 mln cubic meters, the press service of Segezha Group told TASS.

"It has already been known provisionally that the volume of logging, the key sector of the lumber industry, fell by more than 10% year on year in 2025 and will not be above 176 mln cubic meters, which is 20-30% below the average metrics for the last decade," Executive Board Member Nikolay Ivanov said, cited by the press service.

Segezha Group is one of the largest vertically integrated lumber holdings in Russia with the full cycle of logging and deep processing of timber.