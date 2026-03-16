Progress MS-31 cargo spaceship to depart ISS to splash down into Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Progress MS-31 cargo spaceship will undock from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, freeing up the dock for the next space freighter, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation said.

The Progress spacecraft will undock from the Poisk module at about 1:24 p.m. GMT. The freighter will turn on its thrusters for braking at about 4:42 p.m. GMT to begin descent from the ISS orbit and enter the Earth's atmosphere. Most of the spacecraft will burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere, while its non-combustible parts will splash down into the South Pacific Ocean Uninhabited Area and sink.

The Progress MS-31 freighter arrived at the ISS on July 3, delivering almost 2.5 metric tons of cargo, including equipment, clothing for the crew, and food.

The next cargo spacecraft to arrive in orbit will be Progress MS-33. It is set to be launched on March 22 and dock to the ISS on March 24.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver cargoes to the International Space Station (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.