Russia, China create peaceful nuclear development roadmap for decades to come — Rosatom

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and China have created a roadmap for cooperation on promising projects in the area of peaceful nuclear development for decades to come, particularly in the development and operation of fast neutron reactors, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The entire range of fast reactors in China is the result of our joint efforts, <…> all of this was done with the active participation of our specialists, our scientists, our engineering unit," he said at a meeting with journalists in Beijing. "[There is] a program for expanding cooperation in this area and a specific roadmap for decades to come," the chief executive added.

Russia, which has enormous competitive advantages in nuclear energy, is investing this "into cooperation with China, while simultaneously developing its own approaches," he noted.

Fast neutron reactors, unlike traditional reactors, do not have a neutron moderator, which allows them to maintain high energy activity.