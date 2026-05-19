NATO countries importing 'HIMARS clones' from South Korea to use against Russia — expert

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. NATO countries are importing Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from South Korea, which are largely a copycat of the American HIMARS, to strengthen their military presence near Russia's borders, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

According to him, contracts are currently known to be in place for the supply of at least 290 systems of this type to Poland, 9 to Estonia, and 16 to Norway.

"South Korea’s military-technical presence on NATO’s eastern and northern flanks is being carried out through the supply of high-precision systems, including the Chunmoo MLRS, as well as precision artillery, and de facto extends to all countries bordering Russia and Belarus. In many ways, the Chunmoo is <...> a clone of the HIMARS. The concept is similar: versatility, various types of ammunition, long range, high accuracy. This is an offensive weapon that NATO countries intend to use exclusively in the Russian direction of operations," he noted.

The expert clarified that the cost of one Chunmoo MLRS varies between $50 and $100 million, depending on the contract and the customer, and added that, due to their versatility, the systems could theoretically be used as operational-tactical missile systems. Stepanov also emphasized that this MLRS is compatible with long-range missiles, some of which are technically superior to those for the HIMARS.