Leaders of Russia, China to adopt declaration on emergence of multipolar world — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will adopt a Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations, presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"It is planned that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will also adopt another, I would say, conceptual document – a Joint Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations," the Kremlin official said.

Ushakov said that "the leaders will sign a Joint Statement on further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as on deepening relations of good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation."

"This is a fundamental document, quite extensive, I should say – 47 pages – and it defines the main development paths for our entire range of multifaceted bilateral ties, a clear shared vision of pressing issues on the international agenda, and the main formats for interaction in global affairs," he said.