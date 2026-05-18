MELITOPOL, May 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops’ intensified activity was observed around Energodar and facilities related to the operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during the past weekend, the plant’s Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian armed forces staged an artillery attack on the plant’s transport shop. The enemy also attacked the Raduga substation. Furthermore, a Ukrainian drone crashed near the plant’s power units.

TASS has summarized the key developments regarding the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Increased Ukrainian forces’ activity

- Ukrainian forces’ intensified activity was observed during the past weekend around Energodar and facilities related to the operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, NPP Spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told TASS. According to her, the Ukrainian armed forces are attempting to attack Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP site not only to cause damage but also to exert psychological pressure on the plant's employees.

- Yashina reported that Ukrainian troops have already attacked the transport shop at the Zaporozhye NPP, which provides critical logistics, several times, likely attempting to undermine the plant's operational integrity.

- The enemy is attacking Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP site virtually continuously, using both artillery and drones, she noted.

- Yashina reported that the Zaporozhye NPP management will demonstrate the location of the Ukrainian attack on the transport shop to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts when the operational situation permits.

Shelling of transport shop, attack on substation

- On May 17, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the transport shop at the Zaporozhye NPP.

- The roof of the building and several buses used for transporting personnel were damaged. There were no casualties, and no fire occurred.

- The Ukrainian attack also damaged windows at the communications center located near the transport shop.

- The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Zaporozhye NPP’s Raduga substation with a drone, which was promptly shot down and did not detonate.

- The Zaporozhye NPP continues to operate normally, process parameters are under control, and background radiation levels are normal.