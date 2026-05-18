Iranian military ready to unveil 'new surprises' to the enemy — Foreign Ministry spokesman

TEHRAN, May 18. /TASS/. The Iranian Armed Forces stand ready to confront any scenario, with Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasizing their readiness to unveil "new surprises" to the enemy.

"We are fully prepared for any contingency," Baghaei stated during a news conference. "We will respond with full strength to any reckless actions by aggressors, as our Armed Forces have demonstrated over the past 40 days of military engagement. Rest assured, we will also present new surprises to our adversaries."

The conflict between the United States and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, escalated on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. Subsequently, on April 11, Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad, but they failed to reach a comprehensive long-term resolution due to persistent differences. On April 21, President Trump expressed his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. However, according to Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington's unilateral extension and intends to act in accordance with its own national interests.