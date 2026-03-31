Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region

RABAT, March 31. /TASS/. Iran's neighboring countries should recognize the inability of the United States to ensure their security and support Tehran, which insists on the immediate withdrawal of American forces from the region, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation. Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security," he wrote on X.

"Just look at what we did to their aerial command. High time to eject U.S. forces.".