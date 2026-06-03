Sirius ambitions attracted researchers from foreign laboratories

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The level of ambitions of the Sirius university clinic and projects implemented in the medical sphere attracts researchers from overseas laboratories, Chairman of the Sirius Federal Territory Council Elena Shmeleva said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum..

"The Sirius university clinic is not a clinic under a university, it is environment where a doctor is a technology co-author and not its end user," Shmeleva said. "Projects we are implementing and the level of ambitions attracts researchers," she noted.

"We have examples from Germany, the United States, Australia, and they are essentially attracted by an opportunity to not merely receive a grant but by the opportunity to see their deliverable in real clinical practice," she added.