GENEVA, August 18. /TASS/. The number of European politicians advocating for dialogue with Russia is growing, and the climate for negotiations has changed, a source in Western diplomatic circles told TASS.

"Just a few months ago, calls for dialogue with Russia would have been shot down immediately for political reasons, but now more and more European politicians believe that dialogue with Russia is necessary," the source told the news agency. According to him, although communications are currently taking place only at the unofficial level, the climate for negotiations "has truly changed."

The source added that Europeans realize that if they "want to become a significant player again" in world politics, they can no longer depend on American goodwill but must "independently develop channels of dialogue with Moscow.".