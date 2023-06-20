Bosch in talks on divestment of plants near St. Petersburg — press service

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Germany-based holding Bosch is holding negotiations on the sale of its two refrigerators and washing machines plants in Strelna near St. Petersburg, the company’s press service told TASS.

The company "is considering at present various options compliant with laws, including the divestment of its plants, which implies the discussion and talks with many different stakeholders. We are at the early stage of the process. Nothing has yet been agreed at the moment and no final decision has been taken," the press service said.