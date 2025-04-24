Europe to face difficulties with filling storages with gas — GECF report

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Europe will face considerable difficulties when filling its underground gas storages (UGS) for the next winter season, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

"By November 1, 2025, under the current gas storage regulations, EU member states must restock approximately 60 billion cubic meters to meet the 90% capacity target. This figure is significantly higher than the volumes injected during the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons, which amounted to 47 billion cubic meters and 39 billion cubic meters, respectively," GECF said.

"Given the anticipated decline in pipeline gas imports and the continued tightness in the global LNG market, the EU may face considerable challenges in achieving this target within the required timeframe," the forum noted.

About 35 million cubic meters remained in European UGS after the end of the previous heating season. Withdrawals totaled 65 bln cubic meters.