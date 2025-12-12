Kiev agrees to create demilitarized zone in Donbass along front line — Le Monde

PARIS, December 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities agree with the idea of creating a demilitarized buffer zone in Donbass but believe this requires a mutual withdrawal of forces from the current front line, the newspaper Le Monde reported, citing sources.

This point is reportedly included in a new 20-point version of a peace plan developed by Kiev with the support of Great Britain, France, and Germany, which Ukraine recently handed to the United States. Kiev believes that creating such a zone would require the withdrawal of both Ukrainian and Russian troops on both sides of the current front line.

"A demilitarized zone must exist on both sides of the front line. It will be necessary to determine, from a logical and legal standpoint, whether all types of weapons or only heavy weapons will need to be withdrawn," Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said in a statement to the publication. In a conversation with Le Monde, he acknowledged that part of the territories in question would remain under Russian control.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow had proposed to Ukraine as early as 2022 to withdraw troops from Donbass and end the conflict, but after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kiev, Ukraine reversed its position. He reported that the Russian side was told, "almost verbatim," of the intention to "fight until you twist our head off, or we twist yours."

US Plan

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who sought significant adjustments. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

Zelensky said on Monday that a new version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. He said that "the plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20," and a compromise on the issue of territories "has not yet been found.".