MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Ukraine lost about twenty fighters in 2025, including an F-16 fighter jet, from operations of Russian air defense and aerospace forces, according to TASS estimates based on reports of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year.

In total, according to data as of January 1, 2026, Ukrainian army lost 670 airplanes and 283 helicopters. The greater portion of the Ukrainian aviation were destroyed by Russian troops in 2022 and 2023, during the first two years of the Special Military Operation.