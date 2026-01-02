US to allocate $500 mln for military bases in Poland

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The US will allocate $500 mln for the development of infrastructure at military bases in Poland, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said.

"The United States has approved a plan to invest over $500 million in four bases in Poland - Drawsko Pomorskie, Powidz, Wroclaw, and Lask," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Warsaw plans to spend $250 mln on US military facilities in Poland annually until 2035.

Over 10,000 US troops are currently stationed in Poland. Washington doubled its contingent in the country in February 2022.